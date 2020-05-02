Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 in his 81st year at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital with the love of his life Blanche by his side. As per Johns wishes cremation has taken place and burial of his cremated remains will be on May 13, 2020, a day that holds so much significance to him and Blanche. "The Love of my Life. We met on a blind date on May 13, 1979. I knew I wanted to spend my life with this man. Love at first sight. We married on Friday, May 13, 1983. We had a wonderful journey together." I will always love you sweetheart xoxo. - Blanche In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 2, 2020.