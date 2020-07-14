1/1
John FABIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his cottage in Turkey Point after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in his 79th year. Predeceased by his wife, Magdalene (2006). Loving father to David (Michele) and Grandfather to Tyler and Shaina (Tyler Christo). John will be dearly missed by his loving partner of 14 years, Brenda Nadeau and her family David, Mike (Lise), Jen (Mike) and dear Papa John to Lizzie, Dylan, Jacob, Elissa, Corbin and Aila. He will also be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Joe (Debbie) Schlesak, nephews Andy (Evelyn), and Tom (Tina) and extended family and friends. John immigrated to Canada in 1959 with his mother and settled in Norfolk County. He moved to Preston in 1963 and had been a lifelong resident. John also enjoyed many years of cottage life in Turkey Point. Friends will be received at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. There will be a private funeral service held with interment at Parklawn Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved