John FABIAN

Passed away at his cottage in Turkey Point after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in his 79th year. Predeceased by his wife, Magdalene (2006). Loving father to David (Michele) and Grandfather to Tyler and Shaina (Tyler Christo). John will be dearly missed by his loving partner of 14 years, Brenda Nadeau and her family David, Mike (Lise), Jen (Mike) and dear Papa John to Lizzie, Dylan, Jacob, Elissa, Corbin and Aila. He will also be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Joe (Debbie) Schlesak, nephews Andy (Evelyn), and Tom (Tina) and extended family and friends. John immigrated to Canada in 1959 with his mother and settled in Norfolk County. He moved to Preston in 1963 and had been a lifelong resident. John also enjoyed many years of cottage life in Turkey Point. Friends will be received at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. There will be a private funeral service held with interment at Parklawn Cemetery.