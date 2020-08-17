1/1
John Francis Cahill
1939-11-24 - 2020-08-13
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Beatrice (nee Hammond), in 2014. He is survived by his four children Caroline (Rob), Mona (Ken), Tina, and Shawn (Joyce), granddaughter Nicola Teglas, and four sisters and three brothers in Ontario, Alberta and Newfoundland. He was a kind and generous man who had many friends he will be missed. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
