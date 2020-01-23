Home

More Obituaries for John PARKER
John George PARKER


1942 - 07
In memory of my beloved husband, loving father and grampa. It's been twelve years since you passed away. I still find it hard without you here. Tears fall with the pain of missing you; my best friend, my partner, my love. We made so many memories to treasure and share. I often see you reflected in our beautiful children and grandchildren: your smile, sense of humour, absolute honesty, love of baseball and hockey, love of nature and animals, your devotion to family and an unwavering Christian faith. We were blessed to live with you, to love and be loved by you. "Till we meet again" Your loving wife Carolyn and family: David and Heather, Jennifer and Stephen, Nicole, Mark, Kirsten, Joel and Melissa.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 23, 2020
