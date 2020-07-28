Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at age 84 years. Beloved husband of Shirley Colyer (nee Noble). Loving father of Cheryl Moffat (Rick) and Caren Colyer. Cherished grandfather of Courtney (Adam), Jake, Luke, Sam, Ben and Rosco. Great-grandfather of Adelina and Quinton. Jack will be sadly missed by his siblings and special friend Ty. Cremation has taken place. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.