With great sadness, his family announces that John passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in his 74th year. John lived in both Montreal and Toronto before moving to Preston. He was employed by Air Canada until retirement. John was a resident of Preston for over 30 years and although he never married, he had a series of dogs (Gordon Setters) over the years whose company he cherished. His dogs were his family and their wellbeing were his main priority. His biggest worry was that due to health issues he might become unable to care for them. His dogs Robbie and Roxanne are with family grieving and lost without him. Although probably perceived as a loner by many, John has always been very close to his mother (predeceased) his sister Mary Eeg (Clive), nieces Kimberly and Ashley, nephew Kyle and great nieces Charlotte and Paisley and great nephew Weston. They all loved their uncle "U.J." and he relished his role as their uncle never missing an opportunity for a family gathering or visit. We will all lovingly remember him and miss his company and unique sense of humor. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by his family.