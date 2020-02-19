|
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Cambridge, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving and devoted husband of Carmelita, who together shared 54 years of marriage. Cherished father of Lorelei, John Jr., and Sandra (Gordon). Proud grandfather of Talitha, Trista and Derell Forbes, and Jaylee and Scott Graham, as well as his 10 great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late John and Dora Kavanagh. Beloved brother of the late Kevin (Helena), Madonna (the late Gerald), the late Bill (Linda), Helen (Ray), Andrew (Alice), the late Hubert (the late Beverley), Brendan (Kathleen), Rosanne (Mike), Margaret (Phillip), Deborah, the late Phillip, Carl (Liz), Allen (Elaine), the late Bernard and the late Harold. John will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At John's request, cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 210 South St., Cambridge, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 19, 2020