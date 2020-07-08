Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Survived by his sisters Mary Donovan and Julie Donovan Allan (Robert); and his niece Sophie Allan. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Josephine. John is reunited with his Mum and Dad, and he will be forever missed. He was a longtime resident of both Cambridge and Hamilton, and an infinite lover of Big Macs and "Three's Company". Cremation has taken place and a small private family service has been held. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to Men's Addiction Service Hamilton (MASH) at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, or a charity of choice
.