Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McLeod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John McLeod In Memoriam
In loving memory of John Robert McLeod who passed away 25 years ago on March 14, 1995. A devoted husband and father taken from his family far too soon: We have a picture of you we carry in our heart, We close our eyes to see it when the world gets dark, We have a memory of you we carry in our soul, We wrap it close around us when the nights are cold, If you asked us how we're doing we'd say just fine, But the truth is, if you could read our mind, Not a day goes by, that we don't think of you, After all this time, you're still with us it's true, Somehow you remain, locked so deep inside, Not a day goes by Love and miss you John We miss you so much Dad Louise, Shannon, Kate, Ashleigh and their families.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -