|
|
In loving memory of John Robert McLeod who passed away 25 years ago on March 14, 1995. A devoted husband and father taken from his family far too soon: We have a picture of you we carry in our heart, We close our eyes to see it when the world gets dark, We have a memory of you we carry in our soul, We wrap it close around us when the nights are cold, If you asked us how we're doing we'd say just fine, But the truth is, if you could read our mind, Not a day goes by, that we don't think of you, After all this time, you're still with us it's true, Somehow you remain, locked so deep inside, Not a day goes by Love and miss you John We miss you so much Dad Louise, Shannon, Kate, Ashleigh and their families.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 12, 2020