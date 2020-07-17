1/1
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of John Russell Pfeiffer on July 13, 2020. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy and a long time Legion Member of Branch 126, Preston. John worked at Grand River Cable TV and then owned and operated J.P. Cable for 38 years. He loved fishing and golfing with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilynn, his children Dwayne and Kim (Brian). Proud grandfather to his 7 grandchildren Jason, Jimmy, Jennifer, Cody, Brent, Jordan, Trevor and his 1 great grandson Brooks. He will be missed by his best friend Tim Goad and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Laverne, sister Sandra and brother Phillip. Special thanks to the staff at Hilltop Manor Home for their compassion and care. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.memorycemetery.ca


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
