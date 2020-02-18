|
We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our father Joe Aurora on February 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Stefany Placido (Gary), Nicole Skinner (Ryan), Kathleen Aurora, Ryan Aurora (Jessica). Grandfather of Jakob, Madelyn, Kameron, Mackynzie, Mason, and Everly. He will be deeply missed by his surviving siblings, many nieces, and nephews. Siblings: Francisco Jose Aurora, Maria Jose Pereira, David Aurora, Teresa Aurora, Antonio Aurora, Manuel Aurora, Joao Cabral Aurora. Joe was born February 16, 1959 in Ribeirinha (Angra do Heroísmo), Terceira to Natalia Cabral and Francisco Jose Aurora. When he was twenty-three years old he left Terceira to move to Cambridge, Ontario for an opportunity of a better life. Joe loved his dominoes, Parcheesi, soccer, and truly enjoyed meeting people with his daily activities, and made many friends along the way as well as many smiles. The last twenty plus years wasn't an easy one filled with many hardships and constant battles; however he always managed to pull through. His friends will remember his generosity and kind hearted spirit, but we will always remember him for his ability to make the best out of what he had. We truly hope he knows how loved he was by all of those who knew him. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where a service to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., with the family receiving guest one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada and would greatly be appreciated.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 18, 2020