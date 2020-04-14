Home

With saddened hearts, Vargas, José Henrique, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 82 years. José was born November 4, 1937 in Faial, Azores.. He has left behind family and friends who loved him and will sadly miss him. His wife and best friend Cecilia Vargas, siblings Maria de Lurdes Medeiros (José), Manuel Vargas (Luisa), predeceased Antonio S. Vargas (María de Lurdes), and Luis O. Vargas (María da Conceicão), daughter Luisa Vargas (Richard), along with grandchildren Isabella, Aiden and Ethan. José will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family services will be held. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance. Send a card, a simple phone call, or a condolence on our Funeral Home website.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 14, 2020
