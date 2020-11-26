Passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Gertrud (nee Grauer) for 61 years. Loving father of Christiane (Peter) Lickley, Roland (Paula), Joe (Cindy), Frank (Vale), Gisela Michaelis, and Renata Michaelis. Proud 'Opa' to nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Josef will also be lovingly remembered by his sisters Liesel Hermanns, Anni Schneider, Friedel Schwidden, his brother Wolfgang Michaelis, sisters-in-law Anni (Dieter) Mallwitz and Elfriede (Helmut) Anders, brother-in-law Karl (Margret) Grauer, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially Helmut and Josie Muller and Else Adamenko. The family wishes to thank Dr. Cherniak for his special and compassionate care. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a service at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by his family.