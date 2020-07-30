Surrounded by his loving family, Joseph Ambrose Renner passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Ever the gentleman, Joseph was kind and had a great sense of humour. He always put his family first, and had a special place in his heart for each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Susan (Ronald) Hickey (D. 2020), Michael (Stephanie) Renner, Joseph (Lorinda) Renner Jr., Gary (Carol) Renner, and Angela (Carl) Boost, grandchildren Allan Renner, Barry (Rebecca) Renner, Justine (Julian) Wiegelmann, Shawna (Jason) Janes, Corey Hickey (Danille Boeru), Nicole Renner (Shaun Colfax), Trista (Jason) Regular, Kayla Renner, Courtney Boost (Jeremy Vincent), Laura Boost, Amanda Renner, Melanie Gale, and Noah Gale, great-grandchildren Morgan Morris, Rowyn Reid, Ava Janes, Blair Wiegelmann, Gracey Regular, Jeremiah Regular, Logan Kroh, and Easton Kroh, brothers James (Mary) Renner and Robert (Patricia) Renner, sister Helen Renner, and sister-in-law Ilene Renner. Joseph was the loving husband of Shirley Jeanne Renner (nee Lippert) (D. 1999) for 45 years. He was also predeceased by his siblings Harry (Adelaide) Renner, Rita (Jim) McCrudden, Wilfred (Elizabeth Renner), Rose (Albert) Dolson, Dorothy Renner, Francis (Louise) Renner, Leo (Mary) Renner, Jerome Renner, and William Renner. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Fairview Mennonite Home for their exceptional and loving care of Joseph, especially in his final days. A private Funeral Mass at St. Clement's Church will be held for both Joseph Renner and his daughter Susan Hickey, who passed away in April of this year. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Fairview Mennonite Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com