Darkes, Joseph Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. Loving Husband of the late Frances (2008) for 51 years. Much loved father of Lois Luz-Darkes, Paul Darkes (Linda), Joan Jones (Tom) and Alan Darkes (Darren). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rose and siblings Robert and Margaret. Cherished grandfather of Abbey (Adam), Alexander, Adam, Aaron and Amy. Joseph will also be sadly missed by his sisters in law Jean and Joyce and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or the would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, Cambridge. www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.