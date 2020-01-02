Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Darkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Darkes

Add a Memory
Darkes, Joseph Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. Loving Husband of the late Frances (2008) for 51 years. Much loved father of Lois Luz-Darkes, Paul Darkes (Linda), Joan Jones (Tom) and Alan Darkes (Darren). Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rose and siblings Robert and Margaret. Cherished grandfather of Abbey (Adam), Alexander, Adam, Aaron and Amy. Joseph will also be sadly missed by his sisters in law Jean and Joyce and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or the would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, Cambridge. www.corbettfuneralhome.ca.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -