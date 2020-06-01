Joseph (Joe) MULDER
Passed away peacefully at People Care Hilltop Manor, Cambridge on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at age 85 years. Joe is survived by his loving wife Petertje (Pape) Mulder (nee Karssen). Brother-in-law Dirk Willem Karssen and best friend John Bell Sr. Also by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in The Netherlands. Joe was predeceased by his sons Peter and Brian Mulder. Retired employee of Budd Automotive, Kitchener. Joe had many passions in life but mostly fishing. A Private Burial has taken place at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge. Please consider offering comfort from a distance. In these difficult times, a card, a simple phone call or an online condolence on Corbett Funeral Home Website, or a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, Ontario (519)-740-0669.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
