Joseph Roy McNEIL
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and husband Joseph Roy McNeil on August 28, 2020. Left behind to mourn his loss are his wife Janet. His children Scott and Robin. Grandsons Erik, Tanner, Gavin and Keegan. His sisters Mary, Lynn, Eva, Evelyn and Roseanne. As well as many extended family members. We will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newfoundland Club of Cambridge.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
