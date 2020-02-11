Home

Of Ayr, passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Sunday February 9, 2020 in his 26th year. Beloved son of Doug and Tracey Preiss (nee McHugh). Loved brother to Nicol, and Ashlee. Dear nephew to the late Donna Wood (the late Gord), David Preiss, Brian Preiss, Brenda Poll (Ken), Bruce Preiss (Melanie), Dennis Preiss (Terri) and Darryl Preiss (Sabrina); Peter McHugh, Karen Dalton (Michael) and Joe McHugh (Tonya) Sadly missed by his many cousins and extended family members. Predeceased by grandparents, Roy and Mable Preiss, and Gord and Christine McHugh. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at the Ayr Chapel, Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, 183 Northumberland St. Ayr on Thursday, February 13 from 7-9 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Donations to Kids Country Club or to Cambridge Memorial Hospital I.C.U. would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm. Kipp (519) 442 3061.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Feb. 11, 2020
