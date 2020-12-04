1/1
Joy (Daymond) KROUSE
We are saddened to announce that Joy passed away peacefully at Granite Landing on December 1, 2020. Joy was predeceased by the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Krouse (Jan. 29, 2017). Loving mother to her children Kathy Holland (Paul) and Lynda Peters (Fred). Joy had four adoring grandchildren, Andrea (Tyler), Allison (Mike), Sarah (Marc) and Bradley, and five great grandchildren, James, Colin, Charlotte, Rory and Remi. Fondly remembered by her sisters Willa Fauth (Lew, 2017), Lib Allbutt (Bob) and Marg Stevenson (Bert). Predeceased by her sister Lois Henderson (Chuck). Joy loved to spend time with her family. She lived up to her name with her cheery nature and had a great zest for life. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent via funeral home website. Special thanks to the staff at Granite Landing for all the care and compassion shown to mom throughout her time there. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in The Cambridge Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
