Passed away peacefully at St. Andrew's Terrace on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Cherished mother of Linda Paine of Brantford, Debbie Dion (Robert) of Cambridge and Clayton (Suzette) of Cambridge. Predeceased by her parents Rose and Ernest Clayton (England), her husband Thomas Spencer, her daughter June Van Der Geld, her sisters Mary Parris and Jacqueline Vanesch, her son-in-law Terry Paine and her companion Earl Mackinnon. Survived by her sister Lynn Sharp (Leslie) of England and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce was a war bride of WW2 and emigrated from England to Canada on February 22, 1946. Joyce enjoyed her cottage at Long Point and later, her winter home in Bradenton, Florida. Joyce's family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all the staff at St. Andrew's Terrace for all the good care in her final journey. At Joyce's request, cremation has taken place. A private interment will be planned for a later date. A celebration of life will be held for Joyce on January 25, 2020 at the Grand Valley Golf and Country Club, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Grand Room. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Parkinson Society of Canada or would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 16, 2020