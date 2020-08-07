In loving memory of Joyce Coughlin, who passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on July 31st 2020. Joyce always put others first and was a devoted member of the St. Clement's Parish. Dear daughter of the late Vern and Ruth Ventham. Sister of Charles and the late Muriel and Brian. Beloved wife of the late Robert Coughlin. Loving mother of Tim (Karen) and Kathy (Tim). Cherished Grandmother of Jodi (Shawn) Cory (Amanda), Colin (Taylor), Christine (Andrew) and Marissa (Eric) and great-grandmother of Abby, Jack, Kaylee, Liam, Laken, Remi and Harrison. The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, loved ones and friends so wishing may make donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store