Joyce Matilda Henshaw passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Joyce was a loving, thoughtful, and caring woman who acted as a mother to all. She loved quilting, needle-point, and making crafts, but her passion was volunteering. She was a member of the Kitchener-Cambridge Deaf Senior Citizens Club and worked in several group homes caring for those with special needs. Together with her husband, Joyce travelled the world, having a wonderful time whether they were exploring Europe, relaxing on a beach in the Bahamas, or taking a cruise. She truly had a wonderful life. Joyce will be deeply missed by her husband Gordon Henshaw, who was her partner for 62 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Doug (Dawn), Stephen (Steve), and James (Leslie), grandchildren Chad, Joshua, Bryce, Matthew, Taylor, and Dillon, four great-grandchildren, her brother Thomas, and her sisters-in-law Sharon Sudac and Gloria Chrysler Henshaw. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date when we may gather once again. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to The Bob Rumball Camp for the Deaf, the Canadian Cancer Society, or Grace Bible Church. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" -- John: 3:16 Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on May 21, 2020.