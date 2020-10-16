It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom and grandma. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Louch (2014). Loved mother of William Vinen (Brenda), Paul Vinen (predeceased 2015), and Deborah Airdrie (the late Edward, 2018). Loved stepmother of Evelyn Ferguson (Ken), Marlene Ballantyne (Larry), and Neil Louch (Elaine). Julia will be missed deeply by her grandchildren Mandy (Jason), Leanne (Brian), Christina (Phil), Stephen, Joe, Pamela (Ben), Trevor (Charlene), Meghan, Adam and great-grandchildren Owen, Jorja, Hadley, Jayden, Easton, Jensyn, Beckett, Lyndyn, Braydon, and Austin. Predeceased (2010) by her brother Robert "Bobby" Williamson. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary Edna and Williamson. Julia was a long-time employee of St. Joseph's Hospital and spent many years following her retirement volunteering at the Guelph General Hospital and St. Luke's Place. We would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home for their exceptional care for our mom and our grandma's short stay. At Julia's request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Julia's notice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.