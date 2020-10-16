1/1
Julia Elizabeth Ann (nee Williamson) LOUCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom and grandma. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Louch (2014). Loved mother of William Vinen (Brenda), Paul Vinen (predeceased 2015), and Deborah Airdrie (the late Edward, 2018). Loved stepmother of Evelyn Ferguson (Ken), Marlene Ballantyne (Larry), and Neil Louch (Elaine). Julia will be missed deeply by her grandchildren Mandy (Jason), Leanne (Brian), Christina (Phil), Stephen, Joe, Pamela (Ben), Trevor (Charlene), Meghan, Adam and great-grandchildren Owen, Jorja, Hadley, Jayden, Easton, Jensyn, Beckett, Lyndyn, Braydon, and Austin. Predeceased (2010) by her brother Robert "Bobby" Williamson. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary Edna and Williamson. Julia was a long-time employee of St. Joseph's Hospital and spent many years following her retirement volunteering at the Guelph General Hospital and St. Luke's Place. We would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home for their exceptional care for our mom and our grandma's short stay. At Julia's request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Julia's notice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved