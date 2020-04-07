Home

Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
(1932 - 2020) Our loving mother, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 88 years in Cambridge, Ontario. Kamala is predeceased by her loving husband Marimuthu Nagarajah. Cherished mother of Jayakumar Nagarajah, Nirmala Jayasundara (Deceased), Nalini Packiyanathan, Jayaranjan Nagarajah, Gowri Ragu and Jayashanker Nagarajah. She will also be sadly missed by sons-in-laws, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kamala was born in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you for the wonderful and compassionate care she received by the nurses, staff and physicians at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. The Private Funeral Service was held at 10 am EST on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 7, 2020
