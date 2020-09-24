It is with heavy hearts the family of KATHARINA mourn her passing after her long brave battle with dialysis for 12 years. Kathy has gone to join her predeceased husband Gunther of 58 years of marriage. Kathy was born in Paderborn, Germany and later immigrated to Canada in 1959. She leaves behind her sister Ursula in Germany, her good friend Bob Hannah and her loving children Christa (Bob), Wilf (Karen), Ralph (Linda), Rose (Ken) and Gunther (Wendy). Proud Oma of Jason, Jeffrey and Julianne, Adam and Sarah, Jordan and Emily, Ashley, Andrew. Great Oma to 14 beautiful children. Kathy was predeceased by her sister Anni and brother Anton, and her youngest grandson Benjamin Lass. Kathy loved her family, friends and life. She always had a smile to share with everyone and enjoyed being surrounded by people. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place once COVID pandemic has diminished. As expressions of sympathy donations gratefully accepted to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Thank you to Hilltop Manor, Freeport Hospital and Grand River Hospital. Special thank you Dr. Mark Benaroia. "When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."