Kay, 75, of North River, Newfoundland, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. She was born August 11, 1944, in Bell Island, Newfoundland. The daughter of the late Frances (nee Dobbin) and Bernard Normore. The tenth child out of thirteen. Kay was first and foremost a family woman, always willing to lend an ear and offer her wise words of advice. She managed to light up a room with her kindness and contagious smile. Kay enjoyed a passion for the arts. She had a creative eye for painting, a love for music and a passion for writing poetry. Survived by her husband of 58 years, Philip Michael Hammond. Loving mother of four children, Shawn Hammond, Bonnie Mortimer (Tom), Kelly Hammond, and Nikki Hammond (Andre); six grandchildren, Amy Mortimer (James), Amber Hammond (Mike), Kaylee Mortimer, Jesse Miranda, Jamie Miranda and Dakota Cousins; four great grandchildren, Meaya, Piper, Nora and Oakley; her brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched dearly. Her memory will live on forever in our hearts. Cremation has already taken place at Slade's Funeral Home. Celebration of life is to be determined at a later date. WHEN I AM GONE ······························ DON'T CRY FOR ME WHEN I AM GONE FROM OUT THIS WORLD OF STRIFE WHEN MY DAYS ARE DONE AND MY SOUL TAKES FLIGHT TO BEGIN ETERNAL LIFE DON'T CRY FOR ME DEAR ONES DON'T CRY FOR THE SHELL THAT LIES BEFORE YOU IN YOUR SIGHT IS BUT AN EMPTY VESSEL ITS SOUL BATHES IN THE LIGHT DON'T CRY REJOICE BELOVED FAMILY FOR MY SPIRIT TRAVELS HOME MY SAVIOUR BARES ME ONWARD SO I AM NOT ALONE REJOICE!! LIFE WAS SWEET AND HAD I MY WAY I NEVER WOULD DEPART BUT THE ONE WHO RULES THE UNIVERSE STILLED THE BEATING OF MY HEART NOW MY DEAR LORD'S VOICE HAS SPOKEN AND THIS SERVANT MUST OBEY AS EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU WILL HEED THE CALL SOME DAY SO LIFT YOUR HEARTS FROM OUT DESPAIR AND DRY YOUR TEARS AWAY THOUGH WE'LL NOT AGAIN MEET ON THIS EARTH WE WILL AGAIN SOME DAY!! DON'T CRY FOR ME ······························ KAY HAMMOND MAY 1988
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 21, 2020