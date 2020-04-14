Home

Age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Kathleen was a strong, vibrant, caring woman. Kathie loved to travel - she saw most of North America with her husband Gib in a Winnebago they belovedly nicknamed "Windy" and she traveled the world with friends to countries including Russia, Spain, and Egypt. She loved socializing and entertaining - she belonged to a club that followed and celebrated the TV show Coronation St, and she liked playing euchre with friends at her trailer on Puslinch Lake. Kathie loved everything Scottish! Kathie worked in the financial industry in Cambridge, ON after moving to Canada from Scotland. Kathleen will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Gilbert, step-son Robert and wife Debbie, step-son Andy and wife Rhona, step-son in law Tom Tarpey, and grandchildren Nicholas, Kristopher, Eric, and Ariel. Kathleen was predeceased by her first husband James Anderson, step-daughter Wendy Stefansson, and her Cambridge friends Susan and Jim. A private, family service was held at Mount View Cemetery, and a Celebration of Kathleen's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.tlittlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 14, 2020
