January 23, 1943 - September 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the K.W. Site of the Grand River Hospital on September 11, 2020 as the result of a stroke. Predeceased by his parents Allan and Lulu Shaw. Survived by sisters Patricia Shaw, Ferne Anselmini (John). Nephews Brad Shaw (Carol Ann) Mike Robertson and Scott Robertson (Jenny). Great Nephews Matthew Shaw, Eric Shaw (Louise) and Jake Robertson. Cremation has taken place. Interment to follow at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.