It is with great sadness that the family of Keith Shipley Cation, announces his passing on August 29, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital. He was in his 74th year. Keith was surrounded by his family at the time of his peaceful passing. He was born in Port Credit, Ontario, on April 3, 1947, however was raised in Galt, Ontario. He was the son of Rena and Harry Cation, (who have predeceased him) and older brother of Kimberly. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Margaret (nee: Williamson) and children: Rhonda (Gerry); and Derek (Kimberley). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Liam; Michael; and Sarah. The passing of Keith will also be felt by his: sister; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and friends. Although Keith was a Dad to two children, he was a father figure to many others over the years. Keith raised his family in Cambridge, and enjoyed a career as a machinist at Babcock and Wilcox Canada for over 40 years. Following his retirement from Babcock's in 2007, Keith quickly sought out his 'second career', as the local 'know it all' at a local Home Hardware store. For almost 10 years he enjoyed chatting with the locals and offering advice to customers. The family will be hosting a celebration of Keith's life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. (tentative rain date for Sunday, September 20, 2020). In accordance with social distancing regulations, a visitation procession will take place in the backyard at 37 Douglas Drive, Ayr, Ontario. Please bring a written copy of your favourite story about Keith to share with the family, in lieu signing a book of condolences. Guests will be provided with a written copy of our tribute to Keith. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association or the Humane Society of your choice.. Arrangements entrusted to Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, Ayr Chapel, www.wmkippfuneralhome.com
519-632-8621