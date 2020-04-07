|
Peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his daughters on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in his 94th year. He is together once again with his cherished wife and soul mate, Dorothy (2014) of 65 beautiful years together. Loving dad, friend and mentor to Gloria (Bob) and Linda (Claude). Ken enjoyed life and always had a big smile and laugh for everyone. Mostly he loved helping people. His kind hearted nature will always be remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him. Ken was an avid golfer and his goal of shooting his age came at 72! Ken and Dorothy loved to do everything together - golf, volunteer, travel, dance, canoe - and just enjoy life. Dad, you will forever be in our hearts. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation in Ken's memory. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 7, 2020