With heavy hearts we share the passing of Kenneth Bliss Richardson. Ken passed away peacefully, Sunday November 22, 2020, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in his 90th year. Born in Minto, New Brunswick, on September 6th 1931. Ken was predeceased by his parents Clark and Alma (Graves), his son Terry, granddaughter Arielle Keyes-Oliver, and older sister Betty Baigent. As a young teen Ken worked as a farmhand in Hartland, NB before coming to Ontario on the back of a potato truck when he was 18. Ken moved to Galt, ON where he met Joyce Ladd, and they wed in 1951. They had five children; David (Christine), Paul (Lynda, deceased), Joy-Anne, Terry, and Kelly da Costa (Roy). In 1974, Ken married Catherine Keyes (Metcalfe) who had three daughters; Debbie Russon (Jeremy, deceased), Darlene Smith (Joe), and Diane Keyes-Oliver (David). Ken and Cathy had three children together; Shari (Amy), and twins Richard and Rodney (Margie). Ken is survived by his wife Catherine, 10 children, 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by siblings Jean Everett, Ruth Griffiths, Ron, Art, and twins Leona Benson and Joyce Sullivan. Ken worked at Galt Brass foundry for 21 years before starting his dream job driving transport trucks for the next 25 years. Ken enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, had a passion for country music, dancing, car racing, boxing, fights, bird watching; and especially backyard parties with family and friends. After two strokes in August 2011, Ken acquired his first scooter. He could be seen riding all over town, miles away from home, socializing with anyone and everyone. Despite his many health challenges, Ken enjoyed a very full life and will be fondly remembered for his playful smile and the twinkle in his eyes. As per Ken's wishes, he has been cremated. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Ken's life will take place when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Ken's memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tranquilitycremation.com