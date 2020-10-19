1/1
Kenneth George ELMES
1940 - 2020
(79), passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020. Born in Galt November 8th, 1940. Kenneth was pre-deceased by his parents Ted and Marion, his loving wife Judith Ann, daughter Laurie Lynn, son-in law Larry Brain and his brother Les. He is survived by his sons Michael (wife Pat) of Leduc, Alberta, Kenneth Jr. (wife Lorraine) from Wiarton, sister Arlene and her daughter Kari-Anne of Sauble Beach, daughter-in-law Laurie of Ayr, and foster child Mary Hopps. Ken had eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one on the way. Ken was an Optician and loved the outdoors. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will not occur at this time due to covid restrictions, but the family will plan for a celebration of life in the future. Ken will be interred with Judie at their columbarium at the Mount View Cemetery in Cambridge Ontario. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
