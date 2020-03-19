Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth George REEVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth George REEVE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving father of Jacquie (Randy Goforth) and Georgette Leyser (Brian Hayter) and their mother Patricia Warrell. Cherished grandfather to grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granchildren. Dear brother of Barbara and Peter of England. Also survived by nieces and one nephew. Predeceased by his parents, his second wife Louise Adele Reeve (nee St. Gelais), three sisters and brothers-in-law in England, and one nephew. Special thanks to friend Les Kiss for looking out for our father these last four years. Cremation has taken place. At Kenneth's request there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, , Cambridge Humane Society or a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -