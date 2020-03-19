|
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving father of Jacquie (Randy Goforth) and Georgette Leyser (Brian Hayter) and their mother Patricia Warrell. Cherished grandfather to grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granchildren. Dear brother of Barbara and Peter of England. Also survived by nieces and one nephew. Predeceased by his parents, his second wife Louise Adele Reeve (nee St. Gelais), three sisters and brothers-in-law in England, and one nephew. Special thanks to friend Les Kiss for looking out for our father these last four years. Cremation has taken place. At Kenneth's request there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either the Cambridge Memorial Hospital, , Cambridge Humane Society or a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Mar. 19, 2020