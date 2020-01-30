|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce Kenny's unexpected passing on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital surrounded by the love of his family and friends at the age of 52. Dear brother to Laurie McCue of Newmarket, Randy (Christine) McCue of Mattawa, Christine (Ed) Brown of Brantford and Suzanne (Dave) Bootsman of Cambridge. Kenny was a fun loving uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews and will be missed dearly. Best friend, fishing buddy, roommate and brother to Dominic Nico (Marion) Pozzobon. Three special people in Kenny's life who will also miss him dearly are Janet Camara of Cambridge, Lisa (Jamie) McKellar of Cambridge and Jay (Elizabeth) Jordon of Nova Scotia. Kenny will be missed by Hunter Giboski whom he loved as a son of his own and his mother Beth Eagleton. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Kenny enjoyed the simple things in life; fishing, driving, BBQ's, his family and friends. He worked as a truck driver for more than 20 years and will be most remembered for his spirit. A gentle giant, who would do whatever he could to help. A generous, caring and all around good guy who has gone too soon. Gatherings won't be quite the same without Kenny there who was always managed to be the life of the party. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. Donations may be made in Kenny's memory to the Ronald McDonald House. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jan. 30, 2020