With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce that Kenneth James Wilson passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Kenneth was a member of the Hespeler Legion Branch #272 and worked for 36 years at Newlands Textiles in Galt. He had a wonderful sense of humour, enjoyed playing baseball, and loved to watch hockey and other sports on TV. On most days, Kenneth felt more like a friend than a Dad to his children, who will all miss him very deeply. He is survived by his sons Ken Wilson Jr. (Angie Wilson) and Tom Wilson (Gabby Wilson), and daughter Carole McCallum. He will also be missed by his many friends and extended family members throughout Cambridge, Windsor, and Michigan. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara "Jane" Davis, and his dear friend Marie Smith. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairview Mennonite Home. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
