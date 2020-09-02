It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth (Ken) Lewis Sr., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Ken was the beloved husband of 71 years to Vicki, Dad to Ken (Carol) Lewis and Beverley (John) Maciel and the very proud grandfather to Christina (Bill) Preece, Jordan, Sean (Louis) and Julia. Also proud and loving great-grandfather to Jonathan and Christopher and great-great-granddaughter Melina. Ken was born in 1928 in Dunston, England. Due to the war Ken left school at 15 and went to sea as a cabin boy on the deep sea tug," Empire Sandy". Afterwards he joined the Royal Navy as a boy seaman and went on to be educated in the Navy and was a teacher at the Radar School in Wales. As a Petty Officer, the Navy took him to Korea, Japan, Suez Canal, Malta and Australia. After he left the Royal Navy he brought the family to Timmins, Ontario where he worked in the Hollinger Mine for 18 months. Moving to Galt, Ontario in 1962, Ken worked for Grand River Cable Television, then General Electric in Guelph where he stayed until he retired at 63. In his retirement he enjoyed cruises, world travel and his grandchildren. Ken had a terrific sense of humour, a very quick wit and nothing but pride for his family which was shown by his immense love and care for his grandchildren. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to Lisaard House or the Cambridge Self Help Food Bank. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ken's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.