|
|
Passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on April 20, 2020 at the age of 65. Ken will be sorely missed by wife, Jeanne Pursell, her sons; William (Lauren), Paul and Graeme (Kaayla). Brothers-in-law; David Andrews, Gary (Lisa), Stephen Andrews (Karla) as well as father-in-law Roy Andrews. Also survived by brothers; Gary (Val Fitzgerald) and Kevin Bonham (Carole), brother-in-law Reid Howell, uncle Harold Rolls, stepsister Donna Voisin (Norm) and stepbrother Tim Bonham. Special uncle to 10 nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by life-long friends David Gallant (Carol) and Paul Lantz (Janice). Predeceased by parents; James (1998) and Wilma (1997) Bonham and mother-in-law Doris Andrews (2019). Sisters Colleen Becker (2007), Marlene Howell (2008) and Lynn Sandford (2017). Stepbrother James C. Bonham (2019) (Glenda). Ken retired from Canadian General-Tower after many years of service. Both Ken and Jeanne loved to travel, mostly in the Caribbean during the winter. He loved all sports, but his passion was golf - anywhere, anytime! They also enjoyed the annual BBQ every summer and time spent with family. Per Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral or service. Memorial donations to the - Prostate Research would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 24, 2020