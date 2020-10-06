1/
Kryn VANDENBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(December 29,1930-October 3, 2020) - Kryn went to be with his Lord and Savior with family by his side on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Tina for over 63 years. Much loved father of Case (Wynne), Frank (Marian), Trudy (Claude) LaLonde, David (Henderika), Bonita (Mike) Miedema, Sheila (Andrew) McKenzie and Stuart (Karen). Proud "Grampa" of 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Psalm 89:1 I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations. Kryn immigrated from Holland by himself at a young age of 18. Kryn met his future wife Tina in Canada and they were married November 23. 1956. Kryn operated a dairy farm until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making crafts from his sea shell collection and gardening around his home. During the winter time a favorite pastime was spending time in Florida at the ocean collecting sea shells. When at home he volunteered at The Ontario Christian Gleaners cutting vegetables to be dried to be sent to countries in need of food. A private family interment & private family service will take place on Thursday October 8, 2020Ceremony will be live steamed at 11a.m. and can be viewed on line at www.youtube.com/c/frcstgeorge or www.sermonaudio.com/frcstgeorge. Funeral arrangements entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street Brantford. In lieu of flowers donation to the Ontario Christian Gleaners would be greatly appreciated. www.tollfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved