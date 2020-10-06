Kryn VANDENBERG

(December 29,1930-October 3, 2020) - Kryn went to be with his Lord and Savior with family by his side on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Tina for over 63 years. Much loved father of Case (Wynne), Frank (Marian), Trudy (Claude) LaLonde, David (Henderika), Bonita (Mike) Miedema, Sheila (Andrew) McKenzie and Stuart (Karen). Proud "Grampa" of 21 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Psalm 89:1 I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations. Kryn immigrated from Holland by himself at a young age of 18. Kryn met his future wife Tina in Canada and they were married November 23. 1956. Kryn operated a dairy farm until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making crafts from his sea shell collection and gardening around his home. During the winter time a favorite pastime was spending time in Florida at the ocean collecting sea shells. When at home he volunteered at The Ontario Christian Gleaners cutting vegetables to be dried to be sent to countries in need of food. A private family interment & private family service will take place on Thursday October 8, 2020Ceremony will be live steamed at 11a.m. and can be viewed on line at www.youtube.com/c/frcstgeorge
or www.sermonaudio.com/frcstgeorge
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street Brantford. In lieu of flowers donation to the Ontario Christian Gleaners would be greatly appreciated. www.tollfh.ca