With sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Kyle William Tremblett, age 31, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Kyle was caring, funny, and smart. He left a positive impact on many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Kyle loved being outdoors with his dog, and enjoyed playing on the Cambridge Minor Lacrosse and Cambridge Minor Hockey teams. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Wanda Tremblett (Al Evans), sister Christine Tremblett (Trevor), aunts Lisa Wade (Jeff) and Jackie Mader (John), uncle Glen Wade (Barb), grandfather John Wade, and his faithful canine companion, Kaia. Kyle was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Wade. Cremation has taken place and a private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Clement's Church. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Kyle at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kyle's memory may be made to the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council or The Cambridge Minor Lacrosse Association. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com