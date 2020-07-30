1/1
Leeanne Marie (nee St. Louis) Kidd
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was 55. Leeanne will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tom Kidd, son Matthew, mother Doreen, sister Joanne, brother-in-law Jamie, nephew Spencer, and niece Kyla. Leeanne was predeceased by her father Stan, father-in-law Richard, grandfather Maurice and grandmother Florence. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 30th at Langdon Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please sign up for a time to attend the Celebration of Life by visiting Leeanne's obituary page at www.barthelfuneralhome.com and clicking on the Google Doc Link that appears at the end of her obituary.


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
