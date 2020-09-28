Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Stirling Heights in Cambridge. Born in Bromley Township, to Michael and Mary Jane (née Gannon), he is predeceased by his brother James (Colleen) of Sudbury and his sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Pat Kelly (Arnprior). Leo married the love of his life, Alene (née Imbleau) and was her devoted husband for 61 years. He was a loving and supportive father to Mary (Paul Welsh) of Ottawa, Raymond (Rod Browning) of London, and Aline Boles (Paul) of Mississauga, and the proud grandfather of Gareth and Ryan Welsh and Sara and Lorna Boles. After teaching for 3 years in Cobden, Ontario, Leo joined Preston High School in 1962. He later earned a master's degree at the University of Waterloo and became Head of History. Known to many as "Mr. PHS" for his participation in many activities including the Panther school newspaper, organization of commencement, and History Canada, he was an exemplary teacher, unfailingly kind and patient with all students. Following his retirement in 1993, Leo enjoyed travel with Alene, reading, participating in the democratic process and volunteering for both the Kidney Foundation and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. He was an active member of the London Radio Club. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Stirling Heights for their compassionate and skilled care. Should you wish to make a donation to honor his memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Clement's Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 followed by burial at St. Clement's Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251.