"Len" LeGrand, of Eugenia, formerly of Sheffield, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Joan for 65 years. Loving father to Beverly (Mike) Sims of West Grey, Donald (Ellie) LeGrand of Rockton, and Brenda (Wayne) Rowley of Sheffield. Cherished, and proud grandfather of Adam, Matt and Eric Sims, Dan, Paul, and Tim LeGrand, Jennifer Clement, and Jessica Rowley. Adoring great grandfather of Ava, Isabella, Desiray, Adaline, Dawson, Levi, Nash, Reid, and Jack. Leonard is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Survived by brother Ken LeGrand of Port Elgin. Predeceased by his parents Luella and Sydney LeGrand, and sister Rita Wiebe. He worked for almost 50 years in the auto-body industry. He will be lovingly remembered for his big heart, sense of humour, joking personality, and love of his family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, ATVing, repairing vehicles, building, renovating, and most of all, time with his family. His family treasures many special memories. Cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Highland United Church, or a charity of your choice, are appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 16, 2020.