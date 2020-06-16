Leonard Keith LeGrand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Len" LeGrand, of Eugenia, formerly of Sheffield, passed away peacefully with loving family by his side, at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound on Friday, June 12, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Joan for 65 years. Loving father to Beverly (Mike) Sims of West Grey, Donald (Ellie) LeGrand of Rockton, and Brenda (Wayne) Rowley of Sheffield. Cherished, and proud grandfather of Adam, Matt and Eric Sims, Dan, Paul, and Tim LeGrand, Jennifer Clement, and Jessica Rowley. Adoring great grandfather of Ava, Isabella, Desiray, Adaline, Dawson, Levi, Nash, Reid, and Jack. Leonard is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Survived by brother Ken LeGrand of Port Elgin. Predeceased by his parents Luella and Sydney LeGrand, and sister Rita Wiebe. He worked for almost 50 years in the auto-body industry. He will be lovingly remembered for his big heart, sense of humour, joking personality, and love of his family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, ATVing, repairing vehicles, building, renovating, and most of all, time with his family. His family treasures many special memories. Cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Highland United Church, or a charity of your choice, are appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved