Lillian Jean (O'Krafka) LEACH
November 6, 1918 - September 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Country Manor in her 102nd year. Lillian was born during W.W.1 at the Hespeler Town Hall, it had been turned into a Hospital during a flu epidemic. She has lived her whole life in Hespeler and very proud of it. She was predeceased by her husband James Leach Jr. (1991). Lillian will be greatly missed by her daughter Jean Kent and husband Roy of Hespeler, ON, her son Richard Leach and his wife Claire of Fredericton, N.B. Grandma Lily will be forever missed by her granddaughter and hairdresser Heather Dene and her grandsons David Kent (Jen) of Cambridge, ON, and Dominic Leach (Sandy) of Fredericton, N.B. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Megan and Samantha Dene, Jordyn and Griffen Kent and Alexandrea and Rogan Leach. Lillian was the daughter of Henry O'Krafka and Edith (Carr). She is survived by her sister Bess Slater and husband Robert of Goderich, ON. She was predeceased by her brothers William O'Krafka (2003) (Lorraine), Harry O'Krafka (1990) (Helen), Joseph O'Krafka (1997) (Eileen), Franklin O'Krafka (2003) and her sister Edith Rickert (2008) (Willard). Lillian will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all the people and staff at Cambridge Country Manor who have taken such good care and time looking after Lillian. It was greatly appreciated. Family will receive guests for a memorial visitation at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, on Sunday, September 13th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. A Private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. James' Anglican Church or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366


Published in The Cambridge Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
SEP
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
September 14, 2020
We will miss her lovely smile
Jeff and Cindy Norman
Family
September 11, 2020
Dave, Jen and family--So very sorry for your loss of Grandma Lily. She lived a long life and was such a vital part of your family. We hope you find comfort in your memories as time passes.
Rosanne and Richard Cooper
Family
September 11, 2020
Dave, Jen and family--so very sorry for your loss. Lily lived a long life and was such a vital part of your family. Our thoughts are with you all, and we hope that your memories will comfort you as time goes on.
Rosanne Cooper
Family
