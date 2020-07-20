1/1
Lina Rosa Barbosa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbosa, Lina Rosa (nee Rosa) - Passed away at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving and devoted wife of Joe. Cherished mother of Joe and Derek (Karen). Proud grandmother of Christian and Adrian. Lina will also be sadly missed by her brothers Jaime (Filomena) and Valdemar (Bernadette), as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 6-10 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clements Roman Catholic Church, 745 Duke St., Cambridge on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family graciously declines flowers. Should one wish, donations made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or Princess Margaret Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corbett Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved