Barbosa, Lina Rosa (nee Rosa) - Passed away at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving and devoted wife of Joe. Cherished mother of Joe and Derek (Karen). Proud grandmother of Christian and Adrian. Lina will also be sadly missed by her brothers Jaime (Filomena) and Valdemar (Bernadette), as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 6-10 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clements Roman Catholic Church, 745 Duke St., Cambridge on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family graciously declines flowers. Should one wish, donations made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or Princess Margaret Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises.