Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, Ontario on Monday, June 15, 2020 at age 71 years. Beloved wife of Ric. Loving mother of Bob (Amanda) and Ron (Stacey). Predeceased by parents Dick and Tib Biggs and infant twin boys Michael and Mark. Cremation has taken place. A Private Memorial Service has been held at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, Ontario (519)-740-0669. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Batra and Dr. Wilson Paramed Nurses, Pat, Joanne, Abby and the staff at Hospice Wellington. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may also be considered at www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 18, 2020.