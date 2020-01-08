|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred Rehn. Loving mother of Carson (Laura) Rehn and Courtney (Clayton) Boucher. Cherished grandma of Isaac, Alfie and Liam. Lin will be lovingly remembered by her siblings; Marg (Ron) McCosh, Carol (Ray) Baker, Barb (Mike) Baycroft, Carson (Nancy) Kelly, Tracey Kelly (Chris Giles) and brother-in-law Tim (Corine) Rehn. Lin will also be missed by her extended family. A special thank you to the Bayshore Nursing team, Dr. Chris Lund, Closing the Gap, LHIN, Upper Grand Family Health Team, Groves Hospital, Dr. Naveen Basappa and the team at Cross Cancer Clinic in Edmonton, along with The Elora Legion for the donated wheelchair; all of their care and compassion for Lin was very much appreciated. A Celebration of Lin's Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David St. South, Fergus from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. Donations in Lin's memory may be made to Kidney Cancer Canada (kidneycancercanada.ca). www.grahamgiddyfh.com