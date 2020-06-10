Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 8, 2020 at the age of 70. Born September 2, 1949 in Bell Island, Newfoundland, she was the daughter of the Late Jim and Margaret Kavanagh. Linda enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, having fun with her sisters and brothers, a good garage sale or two, travelling back home to Newfoundland with her husband and her holidays down south. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Kevin Murphy Sr., her sons Kevin Murphy Jr. (Dana), Jason Murphy (Helen), and her grandsons Tristan and Ethan. Sisters Mary Howard, Evelyn Weinreich (Walter), Sarah Dwyer, Peggy Hunt (Wayne), Loraine Kent and brothers Alexander Kavanagh (Charlotte), James Kavanagh (Glen) and Walter Kavanagh. Linda was also predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Martin Kavanagh. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Ram, who was Linda's palliative care nurse, Donna Gill and Dr. Hungian. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A funeral or memorial service will not be held to respect Linda's wishes. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Jun. 10, 2020.