Lois Aileen GORDON
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife and best friend of George Gordon with whom they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage on July 15. Devoted mom of Gary Gordon, Cheryl (Arnold) Munroe, Carol (George) Adams, Mary (Brian) Dixon, Linda (Chris) Drake, Junior Gordon (Liesa Canning) and Margaret (Wayne) Humphrey. Cherished nana to 17 grandchildren and their families. A private funeral service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Friends and relatives are invited to sign Lois's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Cambridge Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
