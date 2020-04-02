|
Our amazing wife and mother, Lola Frances Lengyell (nee Chmura), passed away peacefully at Brierwood Gardens Long Term Care on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born and raised in the Brantford area, Lola the wife of the late Steven Louis (1990). Lola a wonderful, caring mother of Pat Summers (Richard) of Texas, the late Kathleen (1945), Steven Jr. (the late Sharon) of B.C. Linda Lyne (Ron) of Binbrook, Paul (Ann) of B.C., John Timothy (Wendi) of B.C. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, they are her greatest legacy. Lola's family , friends and church family meant everything to her. She enjoyed life with hardships but rallied to enjoy a happy, long and interesting life. A member of Queensway Baptist Church, Lola spent her time crafting and making her infamous quilts (with precise stitches) with love for family. All members of the Lengyell family in the Brantford/Cambridge area will also miss Lola's friendly smile. She could always be counted on to provide advice or assistance for all. Lola was a rare individual who always put others needs before her own. Lola, as a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, spent years working at a few jobs while raising her family with her final job being Woolco/Walmart, where she worked for many years before she retired at the age of 71. Lola enjoyed her occasional glass of wine at dinners with her family and friends. She was very thoughtful, never judging. Lola our great role model and the rock of our family. She had a full life and will be missed dearly by family and friends alike. Lola will be forever missed by her only surviving younger sister Doris Jamula (Edward). Lola's predeceased by her parents Stanley and Mary, her brothers Adam (Reta), Leo (Ann), William (BettyLou) and her sister Clare (Henry). We Thank the CCAC for the years of home care until she entered Brierwood Long Term Care; a place she called home after her adjustment. We are especially grateful for her special nurses, Lisa, Kerry and Poornima, along with many others who cared endlessly for Lola daily. Her PSW's, who took time to chat and laugh with her whenever possible, along with other staff like her special relations with like Una her cleaning lady that she enjoyed every day. Everyone at Brierwood showed so much love, respect and kindness towards our mother which she enjoyed and loved. At mom's passing many staff were emotional, commenting on how they would miss her humour and smile. Thank you!! A Private Burial will take place on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BECKETT - GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue, 519-752-4331. In keeping with Lola's wishes and under the current circumstances a public Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Please check www.beckettglaves.com for service details and tributes and our current health crisis unfolds. (tree logo) A tree will be planted in memory of Lola in the Beckett - Glaves Memorial Forest.
Published in The Cambridge Times on Apr. 2, 2020