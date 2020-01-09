Home

Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Lydia Blanche HOLMES

Passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Place, Cambridge, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in her 101st year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Malford Holmes. Loving mother of Lynda Nuys (Arie) and Jewel Thaler (Robert). Will be missed by her many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Our memories are great and our stories will be many. A private family celebration of her life will occur at a future date. Many thanks to the PSW's and nursing staff at Saint Luke's Place for their loving kindness and care of our mother. As expressions of sympathy, donations made to the Saint Luke's Place Foundation, 1624 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge, ON, N3C 3P4 would be appreciated by the family.
